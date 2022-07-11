Hyderabad: KCR uses foul language; a habitual offender, says BJP

Hyderabad: A day after the press conference of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit reacted by condemning the “irresponsible and provocative” statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party members Yogi Adityanath and Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

In a statement here on Monday, the party questioned “Why is KCR against India’s progress?”

“This is not the first time he (KCR) has done this. He has been a habitual offender in using foul language against the Honourable Prime Minister, whom the world reveres as a statement, who gave India an impeccable, corruption-free and transformative government during the last 8 years and who is making sincere efforts to hoist the flag of India at the top of the world,” read the statement, released by BJP national state secretary Tarun Chugh.

On KCR’s comments on early elections, BJP accepted the challenge and demanded the state abolish the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate.

“The party is ready anytime, even if the elections are held within 15 days from now. Good things must happen quickly,” it said.

Asserting that the people of Telangana want a double-engine government, BJP said that KCR is “shaken” by the massive response to Modi’s public meeting on July 3.

“People want freedom from the corrupt dynastic government which has no control over the law and order situation in the state where a slew of allegations of atrocities are on the police themselves,” the party said.

Addressing KCR’s dig over the Rupee’s fall against the Dollar, BJP said that India is acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and the quickest to recover post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the Dollar escalation is a temporary phase due to wartime conditions, the party said, “A recent survey shows that the Indian economy would register 9.2% growth for the current year, which is the result of Modiji’s policies.”

Criticizing the state government, BJP stated that the state has registered an average of 36.9 against the national average of 28.9 in terms of POCSO cases.

“Telangana has a higher crime rate. It is number one in terms of landing surplus states in debt traps. It began as a rich state in 2014, but now its debt is about Rs 3,29,000 crores which is almost 25% of the state’s GSDP,” the party said.

BJP requested KCR to expedite relief and rescue activities in the rain-hit areas. “For politics, we have a lot of time,” the statement concluded.