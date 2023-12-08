Hyderabad: KCR’s hip replacement surgery successful

Hyderabad: Telangana former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s hip replacement surgery was completed successfully at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

The Yashoda Hospitals in a health bulletin said that the former chief minister has been shifted to the room after completing surgery and is presently recuperating in his room.

“He is receiving routine post-operative care including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics, and pain medication,” it further explained.

The hospital said that the usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

He sustained the fracture after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli.

On evaluation including CT scans, it was found that he sustained a left hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture].