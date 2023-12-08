KCR health update: Former Telangana CM suffers fracture

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is currently admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, and has fracture in his hip region.

He sustained the fracture after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli.

On evaluation including CT scans, it was found that he has left hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture].

As per the health bulletin issued by Yashoda Hospital, he would require a left hip replacement. It was also mentioned that the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be 6-8 weeks.

Currently, he is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine. His general condition is stable, the bulletin added.

Secretary of HM&FW department visited Yashoda Hospital

As per the direction of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, the secretary of the HM&FW department visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about the health of KCR.

Following the visit to the hospital, the secretary briefed Revanth Reddy who directed him to continue to monitor the treatment of KCR closely and keep him updated.

Kavitha visited hospital

Meanwhile, K Kavitha, daughter of KCR, visited the hospital. On her X handle, she wrote, “My father, KCR Garu will be undergoing a major surgery due to the unfortunate accident. We are touched to see the outpour of prayers and blessings for Dad. We join the BRS family and well wishers to pray for our leader KCR Garu’s speedy and healthy recovery.”

On his X handle, former minister K. T. Rama Rao wrote, ‘Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery’.

In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to secure a hat-trick in the state, as the Congress successfully dethroned the party.

BRS secured 39 seats, while Congress won 64.

Further details about the treatment of KCR are awaited.