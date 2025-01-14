Hyderabad Kesari Wrestling Championship from January 23-26

Hyderabad: The 25th Hyderabad Kesari Wrestling Championships 2025 is all set to take place at Barkas Playground between January 23 and January 26.

Around 100 wrestlers from across Telangana are expected to participate in the ‘Silver Jubilee Celebrations’, in different categories.

On January 23, the participants will attend selections, and next day onwards Bal Kesari, under 17 and under 19 category competitions will be held. The main event ‘Hyderabad Kesari’ title category will be held on January 26.

“All arrangements for the competitions are being made on a large scale coinciding with the silver jubilee celebrations,” said Talha Kaseri, one of the organizers.