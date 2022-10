Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passeed away at his residence in the wee hours of Saturday.

Sudarshan became famous for conducting the Ganesh Puja at the famous Khairatabad pandal for decades. The Ganesh Utsav committee was constituted by Sudarshan’s elder brother S Sanakarayya in 1954.

Since the formation of the committee Sudarshan’s family conducted the Ganesh puja with assistance from his son S Rajkumar.