Hyderabad: Khairatabad pays most property tax, Charminar least

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad zone in the city pays the most property tax, while the Charminar zone pays the lowest, an RTI response revealed.

Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Serlingampally, and LB Nagar zones also figured in the top paying zones.

Property tax receipts have increased significantly in comparison to prior years, particularly during the pandemic era, which witnessed a two-year closure.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collects property tax in order to support city infrastructure projects such as parks, roads, and commercial buildings.

Property tax revenues were Rs.1295 crore in 2018-19 and Rs.1362 crore in 2019-20, respectively. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, the receipts were Rs.1730 crore and Rs.1493 crore, respectively.

The GHMC levies a property tax on both residential and commercial properties, with the revenues going toward the upkeep of the city’s roads, sidewalks, parks, and other infrastructure.

Kareem Ansari, an RTI activist and a project manager at Yourti.in put out the chart of GHMC zones and the amount of tax being collected individually from them.