Hyderabad: Khajaguda junction to be shut from Dec 16, here are traffic diversions

"Commuters are strongly advised to take note of the following alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly, beginning on the specified date," the traffic police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 7:09 pm IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The city traffic police announced that the Khajaguda junction, which is known for its traffic jams will be shut starting from December 16.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a traffic advisory issued on Friday, December 15, officials mentioned traffic diversions that would facilitate seamless traffic flow post the shutdown of this route.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Police restricts flying remote devices around Air Force Station
Effected Traffic RouteAlternate Route from December 16
This road commuter should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junctionThis road’s commuters should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take a U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction
Traffic coming from Shaikpet Flyover towards FilmnagarThis road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction
Traffic coming from Biodiversity Junction towards Manikonda.This road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pochamma Temple U-turn under the Shaikpet flyover after taking a U-turn proceed towards Manikonda.

“Commuters are strongly advised to take note of the following alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly, beginning on the specified date,” the traffic police said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2023 7:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button