Hyderabad: Khajaguda junction to be shut from Dec 16, here are traffic diversions

Hyderabad: The city traffic police announced that the Khajaguda junction, which is known for its traffic jams will be shut starting from December 16.
In a traffic advisory issued on Friday, December 15, officials mentioned traffic diversions that would facilitate seamless traffic flow post the shutdown of this route.
|Effected Traffic Route
|Alternate Route from December 16
|This road commuter should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction
|This road’s commuters should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take a U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction
|Traffic coming from Shaikpet Flyover towards Filmnagar
|This road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction
|Traffic coming from Biodiversity Junction towards Manikonda.
|This road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pochamma Temple U-turn under the Shaikpet flyover after taking a U-turn proceed towards Manikonda.
“Commuters are strongly advised to take note of the following alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly, beginning on the specified date,” the traffic police said.