Hyderabad: Khajaguda junction to be shut from Dec 16, here are traffic diversions

Hyderabad: The city traffic police announced that the Khajaguda junction, which is known for its traffic jams will be shut starting from December 16.

In a traffic advisory issued on Friday, December 15, officials mentioned traffic diversions that would facilitate seamless traffic flow post the shutdown of this route.

Effected Traffic Route Alternate Route from December 16 This road commuter should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction This road’s commuters should take a free left towards Bio-Diversity Junction and should take a U-turn at Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction Traffic coming from Shaikpet Flyover towards Filmnagar This road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pakwaan U-Turn and proceed towards Wishpervalley junction Traffic coming from Biodiversity Junction towards Manikonda. This road’s commuters should keep straight up to Pochamma Temple U-turn under the Shaikpet flyover after taking a U-turn proceed towards Manikonda.

“Commuters are strongly advised to take note of the following alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly, beginning on the specified date,” the traffic police said.