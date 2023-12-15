Hyderabad: Police restricts flying remote devices around Air Force Station

Hyderabad: In order to avert any security threats, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has restricted flying activities within 5 km radius of Air Force Station in Hakimpet and surrounding areas from December 18 to 23.

“No flying activities of Remotely Controlled Drones or Para-Gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircrafts, be allowed over the area bounded by a circle of (5) Km radius at Air Force Station Hakimpet and surrounding areas within the Jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate limits,” police commissioner Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty said in an order issued on December 15. The order shall remain in force from 18.12.2023 to 23.12.2023.

“The possibility of attacks by Terrorist/Antisocial elements by the use of Para-gliders, Remote Controlled Drones, Remote Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft etc., may endanger and breach of peace to public tranquility,” police stated in the order.

“It is necessary that reasonable checks are imposed on activities of such antisocial elements in the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to prevent the attack through Remote Controlled Drones or through Para-Gliders or through Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft,” it further read.

Also Read Hyderabad man held for morphing pics, blackmailing women

Action will be taken against offender under Section 188, Sec. 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338, etc., of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the notification read.