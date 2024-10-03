Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, Intiutive to launch 25 new robotic surgery programs

Hyderabad: The Krishna Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) Hospital on Thursday, October 3 signed an MoU with Intuitive, the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) to establish 25 robotic surgery programs.

Featuring da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems the programs will be launched in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with a focus on expanding access to advanced minimally invasive surgical care in tier two and tier three cities.

The da Vinci systems will be deployed in key locations, including Secunderabad, Begumpet, Kondapur, and Gachibowli in Telangana, and Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Kurnool, Nellore, and Anantapur, on Andhra Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the da Vinci systems will be located in cities including Nagpur, Nashik, and Thane; Bengaluru in Karnataka; and in Kannur, Kerala.

The Robotic Surgery Centre of Excellence will be based out of KIMS-PES Hospital, Bangalore and will provide training for all Robotic Surgeries across specialities to all KIMS branches in India. Commenting on the collaboration, the chairman, and managing director, Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, of KIMS Hospitals, said, “This collaboration with Intuitive signifies an important step in KIMS Hospitals’ commitment to expanding our capabilities and improving patient outcomes through minimally invasive care.”

Chief executive officer of Intuitive, Gary S Guthart, remarked, “Intuitive is honoured to support KIMS Hospitals in achieving their objectives of improving patient care and expanding patient access to high quality, innovative minimally invasive care.”