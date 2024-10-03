Telangana: CM Revanth launches digital family health cards

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, October 3, launched digital family health cards. Reddy said that the digital family health cards have been issued under a pilot project which will be conducted from October 3-8. These will provide benefits for health and ration for the eligible people in a family.

“For quite some time there has been a demand for ration cards from people and that is the reason why we brought in the digital cards.” Earlier all cards including ration, Arogyasri, and Rythu Bheema were handed to people separately and physically. It created confusion about who were beneficiaries of various schemes. Hence the government has launched the family digital card for clubbing all requirements of a family. “Just like there is one nation, one ration there will be one state, one card in Telangana,” said the chief minister.

The scheme will digitalise the process and bring all departments under one umbrella. Reddy further said that the digital card will address requirements under fee reimbursement, Rythu Beema and all others. It will consist of all the details regarding a person’s health including past issues and medication which will assist doctors in analysing the ailment and prescribing treatments.

Apart from health, the card will also address people’s ration requirements where they could approach ration shops in their respective districts and get the required items after verification of the details.

Based on the available data regarding the identification of families and details of family digital cards, officials have been asked to conduct door-to-door studies in the selected areas. RDO rank officers were to be in every rural Assembly segment and the Municipal Zonal Commissioner rank officer in the urban segment was to monitor the survey.