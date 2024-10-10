Hyderabad: Konda Surekha summoned over Nagarjuna’s defamation case

Hyderabad: Telangana environment minister Konda Surekha has been asked to appear before the Nampally court on October 23. The summon comes after actor Nagarjuna filed a defamation case against her.

It is to be noted that the court recorded the statement of the second witness, Supriya, today.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also filed a defamation case against Surekha over her remarks accusing him of being the reason for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

This follows a legal notice sent to minister Surekha, on October 2, demanding the withdrawal of her alleged derogatory statements, and an unconditional public apology for “tarnishing his reputation”, within 24 hours.

Konda Surekha’s remarks

On October 2, while addressing the media, Konda Surekha made controversial statements against KTR, accusing him of being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

“KTR is 100% responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” Konda Surekha had said.