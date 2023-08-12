Hyderabad: KTR breaks ground for classroom complex, boys hostel at Nizam College

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao advised the Nizam College administration not to begin work on the college grounds and to preserve it as he laid the cornerstone for the building of a classroom complex and a boys’ hostel on Saturday, August 12.

He emphasized that the construction work should be done without harming the college’s grounds and that, if necessary, the relevant approvals would be provided for the construction of structures with G+10 floors.

Ministers @BrsSabithaIndra and @KTRBRS along with Ministers @mahmoodalibrs and @YadavTalasani laid the foundation stone for Boys Hostel and Classroom Buildings at Nizam College Campus in Hyderabad.



The buildings will be constructed by @HMDA_Gov.

In addition to the amount from the education department, the HMDA was allocating Rs 40.65 cr towards the development of Nizam College. He also mentioned that the state government was building the Osmania University campus infrastructure for Rs 144 crore.

“I feel proud to have studied in Nizam College, which has a great reputation,” said KTR who attended and graduated from the college between 1993 and 1996.

Rao approved the construction of the Adikmet Link Road at a cost of around Rs 18 crore at the request of the vice-chancellor of Osmania University, Professor D Ravinder.