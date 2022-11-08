Hyderabad: KTR discusses expansion plans with Lockheed Martin delegation

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday met a delegation from Lockheed Martin and discussed the possibility of setting up a plant in Hyderabad.

KTR discussed the progress of the ongoing projects and discussed the possibility of manufacturing the C-130J empennages and F16 wings. in the city. He further urged the Lockheed Martin representatives to collaborate with the proposed aerospace university in Telangana.

He also highlighted the potential for startup engagement through corporate innovation programs at T-Hub and other institutions.

KTR took to twitter to share the news of the meeting and said, “Minister @KTRTRS met with a senior team of@LockheedMartin led by Mr Ron McLean, VP and GM, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions at Pragathi Bhavan today. Discussed progress of ongoing projects and its expansion plans in Hyderabad including C-130J empennages and F16 wings.”