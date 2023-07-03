Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Microchip Technology centre at Kokapet

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Microchip Technology India design and development centre at Kokapet on Monday.

Microchip Technology Incorporated, with its headquarters in Arizona, is a provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analogue and Flash-IP solutions that also offers outstanding technical support.

IT and Industries Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated @MicrochipTech India design and development centre at Kokapet, Hyderabad.



Microchip Technology Incorporated, Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The… pic.twitter.com/J0JkYzP2JX — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 3, 2023

The company’s solutions serve more than 1,25,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defence, communications and computing markets.

After the launch, KTR congratulated the leadership of Microchip and assured them of complete support from the government of Telangana.

Speaking after the inauguration, the minister emphasized the need for a strong workforce to establish India’s presence in the semiconductor industry.

He acknowledged that the country is currently in its early stages compared to leading semiconductor ecosystems.

KTR further expressed confidence that India would take the lead in the next decade, with Hyderabad playing a significant role.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to providing trained personnel, offering to train 1000 individuals at the government’s expense, with selection based on the company’s preference, KTR noted Telangana’s leadership in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) skilling.

CEO of MicrochipTech, Ganesh Moorthy and President of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, Krishna Moorthy K and others were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the launch event, Krishna Moorthy praised KTR and principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan saying that he has never seen a minister and a secretary so focused on Technology.