Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates the 7th Edition of entrepreneurship Summit

Hyderabad: The 7th edition of the global forum is being held on December 13 and December 14 and was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana.



The inaugural of the globally prominent summit witnessed a legion of accomplished veterans from industries and governance.



Shantanu Narayen was honoured with The CEO of the Year Award, and says “There has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur”.



The world’s largest entrepreneurship summit, The TiE Global Summit kick-started on Tuesday, in the presence of global treasures in entrepreneurship and leadership.



Other ministers who presided over the inaugural include, Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer, Adobe Systems, and Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept, Govt of Telangana. Recognizing the need to impart the joy of entrepreneurship from such unicorn builders, TiE Global Summit will witness speakers from Urban Ladder, and Bira 91, among others.



While inaugurating the summit, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana said, “Entrepreneurs create economic value and need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree.



TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfil the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs.



Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programs and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, and Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe”.

Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Adobe Systems said that the fact that TiE has created a 3 trillion-dollar economy, and the fact that they are creating 1 million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community.



“It is a privilege to be back in my hometown of Hyderabad for the TiE Global Summit. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than coming back home. The fact that TiE has created a 3 trillion-dollar economy, the fact that they are creating 1 million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community.

When you have a brilliant idea and access to capital and talent, that speaks so much of the opportunity that exists in Hyderabad. With the confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur. Don’t ever take status-quo as an answer not to pursue your dreams,” he said.



Commenting on the Summit, Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair of TiE Global Summit 2022 said, “It is a great pleasure for us at TiE Hyderabad and the working committee of TiE Global Summit together with the government of Telangana, to host the 7th global summit in Hyderabad.



Today, chapters from 48 cities are here in Hyderabad for the first time in history. We have one of the largest mentoring lounges here at TGS, where at any point in time, 100 entrepreneurs can network with our 700 chapter members who have travelled to Hyderabad.



Why do we become entrepreneurs? We want to leave a footprint behind and seek immortality through our innovation. Enthusiasm, adventure, courage, intelligence, energy, and boldness – wherever these qualities are prevalent, God is sure to be present there. I can assure you that my city of Hyderabad boasts of all these qualities.”.



Suresh Raju, President, of TiE Hyderabad and Co-Chair, of TiE Global Summit 2022, further added, “It is very fortunate that we are hosting TiE Global Summit in our very own Hyderabad. We have 3000+ registrations of delegates, entrepreneurs, diplomats, speakers, and government officials.

Thank you for joining us in our 48 hours of action-packed content. We have a range of stages and diverse disciplines and different firms from geographies, 48 chapters and cities at this summit. Talk about being a global summit! TiE is here to foster entrepreneurship, networking and mentorship. We will execute various programs to foster startups and pioneer impactful programs in collaboration with incubators, accelerators and innovation hubs.”.



Against the backdrop of the inaugural TiE Global Summit 2022, the TiE Global Women’s pitch fest unfurled with some exceptional pitches from national and international female entrepreneurs.

At the Summit, 39 women entrepreneurs participated in the semifinals of the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. 6 of these startups have been shortlisted, and will perform a live pitch at the finals tomorrow.

TiE Global Summit has announced INR USD 100,000 dollars to the winning female entrepreneur. Furthermore, the inaugural day of TGS 2022 witnessed masterclasses led by distinguished entrepreneurs.