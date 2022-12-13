New year events in Hyderabad: Police discusses do’s and don’ts with organizers

Hyderabad: Police gears up for new year’s eve and started holding meetings with the management of hotels, restaurants, pubs, and event organizers in Hyderabad.

As per the decision taken by the Cyberabad police during a meeting with event organizers and others, all the new year events should end before 1 am on January 1, 2023.

Apart from the time, the organizers have been instructed to ensure that no minor attends the party that is intended for adults. In order to confirm the age, a copy of the valid identity cards must be collected.

In order to ensure surveillance, officials have asked the organizers to install cameras at the venue. Though singers and performers can be part of the events, no vulgarity is allowed.

To curb noise pollution, officials instructed that the sound of the musical events should not go beyond the premises of the event.

In addition to these instructions, police decided to take strict action against persons involved in any act that disturbs the public or creates hatred among classes of people or hurts religious sentiment.

New year events in Hyderabad

Ahead of new year’s eve, many organizers including management hotels, pubs, and restaurants are gearing up for the events.

Many organizers have even started accepting bookings. Most of them fixed entry ticket cost that ranges from few hundred to thousands.

In Hyderabad, the costliest entry ticket so far listed on the ‘BookMyShow’ website is Rs. 6490 onwards. It is the entry ticket for the events at Zega, Sheraton Hotel in Hyderabad.

No COVID-related restrictions

This year, the new year will be celebrated without COVID-related restrictions.

Though there were not many restrictions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana last year too, curbs were imposed in other states of the country.

Apart from it, last year, the people of Hyderabad celebrated new year’s eve and attended the events with a fear of the omicron variant.