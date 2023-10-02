Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation stone for IT Tower in Malakpet

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the IT Tower in Malakpet, Hyderabad, today.

At the event, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala were present.

Speaking on the occasion, he promised to complete the IT Tower project in Malakpet within 36 months.

Minister @KTRBRS speaking after laying foundation stone for IT Tower in Malakpet, Hyderabad https://t.co/aAAKVQGArD — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 2, 2023

He expresses confidence in BRS winning Telangana Assembly polls

Expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, the minister said that he is sure the BRS government will once again form the government.

Alleging that in the past, there used to be unrest during Ganesh Visarjan, Milad un Nabi, and other festivals, he stated that under the BRS government, peace prevails.

Highlighting the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, he appreciated the Muslims of Hyderabad for postponing the Milad un Nabi procession for Ganesh Visarjan.

Also Read Telangana to get another IT hub in Nalgonda

Details of IT Tower project in Malakpet

Providing details of the IT Tower project in Malakpet, he mentioned that 11 acres have been allocated for it. It will include both IT and non-IT spaces and will provide 20-25 thousand jobs.

He further promised to construct a skywalk from Malakpet Metro Station to the IT park.

‘For the past two years, we have surpassed Bengaluru in technology job creation. We are now the leader. According to the NASCOM report, in the last year, 33 percent of the total technology jobs in India came from Hyderabad. In the current year, it is 44 percent,’ he said.

The IT Tower in Malakpet, for which Rs 700 crore has been allocated, is a part of the Telangana government’s efforts to decentralize the growth of IT.