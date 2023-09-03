Telangana to get another IT hub in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the government is constructing another IT hub in Nalgonda District.

In his announcement, the minister wrote, “Telangana Govt’s efforts to develop the IT sector in tier 2 towns are progressing rapidly. After Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, and Nizamabad, now it’s Nalgonda.”

Providing a timeline, he mentioned that the construction of the IT Hub in Nalgonda district, Telangana will be completed in a few weeks.

Earlier, the minister stated, “As part of the 3D Mantra – Digitize, Decarbonize, and Decentralize; the Telangana Govt is bringing IT to District Headquarters.”

The state government has formulated a policy to expand IT to tier-II towns.

On numerous occasions, KTR mentioned that until a couple of years ago, IT was limited to Hyderabad.