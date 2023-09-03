Telangana to get another IT hub in Nalgonda

Construction of IT Hub in Nalgonda district will be completed in few weeks, says KTR

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 3rd September 2023 10:22 am IST
IT hub in telangana
IT hub in Nalgonda [Photo: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the government is constructing another IT hub in Nalgonda District.

In his announcement, the minister wrote, “Telangana Govt’s efforts to develop the IT sector in tier 2 towns are progressing rapidly. After Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, and Nizamabad, now it’s Nalgonda.”

Providing a timeline, he mentioned that the construction of the IT Hub in Nalgonda district, Telangana will be completed in a few weeks.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the minister stated, “As part of the 3D Mantra – Digitize, Decarbonize, and Decentralize; the Telangana Govt is bringing IT to District Headquarters.”

Also Read
Real estate in Hyderabad: Why are tenants contemplating property purchases?

The state government has formulated a policy to expand IT to tier-II towns.

On numerous occasions, KTR mentioned that until a couple of years ago, IT was limited to Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 3rd September 2023 10:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button