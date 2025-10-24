Hyderabad: KTR promises Muslim graveyard for Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, October 24, said that his party will mount pressure on the state government to allocate land for a Muslim graveyard in the Jubilee Hills constituency, a long-pending demand of the local community.

He declared that if the government fails to act, the BRS, upon returning to power within the next two years, will allot 2 to 4 acres of land for the graveyard in the first week of its tenure. “If government land is unavailable, we will purchase private land and allocate it for a Muslim graveyard,” he assured.

KTR made these remarks at Telangana Bhavan, where HYC leader Salman Khan, along with his supporters, joined the BRS. Former MLA Aamer Shakeel, BRS Minority Cell State President Mujeebuddin, Imtiaz Ishaq, Maseeullah Khan, Mohd Azam Ali, and others were also present.

KTR accused the Congress party of betraying Muslims repeatedly, saying it has no moral right to claim Muslim support. “For decades, Muslims trusted Congress, but every time the party deceived them. It ruled the state and country for 65 years yet failed to uplift Muslims,” he said.

He alleged that during the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress made false promises to Muslims and, after coming to power, completely ignored them. “The demand for a Muslim graveyard in Jubilee Hills has been pending for years. A plot in Alkapur was allotted in the morning, but by afternoon, the army claimed it. This shows the government’s insensitivity towards Muslim sentiments,” KTR remarked.

He said the BRS would fight until land is allotted for the graveyard and warned that the issue will become one of their key commitments when they return to power.

KTR highlighted that during the BRS government, land was allotted for Muslim graveyards in Sanathnagar and Amberpet, and 125 acres were allocated for Muslim and Christian burial grounds in the city outskirts.

Criticising the Congress government, KTR said, “Deceit is another name for Congress. For the first time in history, Telangana’s cabinet has no Muslim representation. No Muslim was made Minister, MLA, or MLC. Even senior leaders like Mohammad Ali Shabbir and Mohammad Azharuddin were sidelined, while Amer Ali Khan was insulted despite his reputation.”

He further alleged that the Congress-BJP nexus is running Telangana. “It was BRS that implemented the Waqf Act for the first time in the country and filed a case against Amit Shah, which the Congress government has now withdrawn,” KTR added.

Meanwhile, HYC leader Salman Khan said he joined BRS to “bury the Congress,” alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy deliberately rejected his nomination papers as part of a political conspiracy.