HYC founder Salman Khan joins BRS in presence of KTR on Thursday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan on Thursday, October 23, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao.

The formal joining of BRS began at 10:30 am at Telangana Bhavan.

HYC founder Salman Khan’s nomination rejected

Earlier, his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by-poll was rejected by the Election Commission.

Taking to X, HYC founder Salman Khan claimed that the returning officer rejected his nomination under pressure from the ruling Congress government.

“Aaj 22-10-225 ko mera Jubilee Hills By Poll Se Mere 4 Nomination Reject Kardiye Gaye Bina Koi Wajah Ke. Congress Government Ke pressure Me Returning Officer kaam Kar Raha hain,” his X post read.

His assets

In his affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, he declared property assets valued at Rs 5,18,101 only. His wife’s assets include Rs 1,618 in a bank account, Rs 20,000 in cash, and three tolas of gold.

His wealth declaration shocked many, especially after being accused of misappropriating crowdfunding funds, financial fraud, bribery, and misuse of charitable donations.

Days before, HYC founder Salman Khan was also booked by the Borabanda police over alleged provocative communal remarks on social media.

Now as he is going to join BRS, it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on the Jubilee Hills elections.

