Hyderabad: KTR reviews Formula E project among several infra works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the department’s infrastructure projects in and around the city on Tuesday.

The development of Logistic Parks and connection highways, the potential construction of Wind Gardens modelled after those in Madrid, and the FIA Formula E project—all of which are expected to draw attention to Hyderabad on a global scale—were all carefully examined, a press note from the ministry said.

The minister also reviewed the development of the stormwater drainage system in and surrounding the city under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, as well as the upkeep and restoration of the main highways by the agencies participating in the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program and connecting roads.

He stated that the FIA Formula E would be held successfully, and he gave the officials orders to expedite the link road construction projects. “The development of walkways, junction improvements, and other associated works should be set on the forefront while carrying out the road-related works,” he said.