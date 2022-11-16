Hyderabad: KTR says yes to TSIIC spaces for EV charging centres

Hyderabad: The Chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO), Y Sathish Reddy, handed over a letter to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, urging the allocation of public spaces for the development of electric car charging stations in the city.

Sathish Reddy requested that TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub, and T-Works spaces be allocated in Hyderabad’s neighbouring areas. It was discovered that 28 sites on TSIIC property in Hyderabad were appropriate for putting up charging stations, he said, adding that once the department awarded the spots, TSREDCO will establish DC fast charging centres as soon as possible.

In a press statement issued here, Sathish Reddy stated that the minister had answered favourably and promised him his complete support. The corporation had already established 292 EV charging stations in Hyderabad, and efforts were underway to install more charging stations in public places such as airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking lots, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations, and tourist areas.

TSREDCO had identified 1,301 locations around the state for comparable installations.