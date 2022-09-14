Hyderabad: KTR takes jibe at Kishan reddy on Sitaphalmandi station elevator launch

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a jibe at union minister and Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP G Kishan Reddy and called the inauguration of three elevators at the Sitaphalmandi Railway station the ‘biggest achievement’ in his constituency.

Three passenger lifts were inaugurated by the union minister at the Sitaphalmandi railway station on Tuesday. The lifts are heavy duty with a capacity of taking 13 persons. The lifts also have an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) which is used for rescuing trapped passengers in case of power failure.

“The 3 elevators inaugurated at Sitaphalmandi Railway station is possibly this BJP MP’s biggest achievement in his constituency Well done Kishan Anna in bringing such large projects from Govt of India,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

KTR said this as a response to TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy’s post taking a dig at the union minister.

“People of Telangana asked national status for “Lift irrigation project” But, Union Minister @kishanreddybjp chose to inaugurate a “Lift” in railway station xD,” he had tweeted.