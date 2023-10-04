Hyderabad: KTR to launch various developmental works in Old City

Minister for MAUD KT Rama Rao is set to launch various key development projects in the Old City on Friday.

Among these projects, he will initiate the construction of two iconic pedestrian bridges, one at Afzalgunj (worth Rs 40 crore) and the other on the eastern side of Nayapul (worth Rs 29.50 crore).

Besides that, the minister will also inaugurate the newly-restored Gulzar Houz, which was renovated at a cost of Rs 29.50 lakh.

He will also lay foundation stone for the construction of much-anticipated multi-level parking complex at Charminar bus stand, which is estimated to cost Rs 34.60 crore.

The minister will also lay foundation for ‘Façade Development work’ at Laad Bazaar, which will cost of Rs. 36 crore.