Hyderabad: KTR visits late MLA Lasya Nanditha’s family, extends solidarity

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) paid a visit on Sunday, February 25, to the grieving family of Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency’s MLA G Lasya Nanditha following her death due to a road accident.

He expressed condolences and promised full support not only to the family but also to the local BRS members within the segment.

KTR, who just returned from a trip abroad met with the family shortly after arriving back in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Accompanied by fellow BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLA Ch Malla Reddy, and other senior leaders, Rama Rao demonstrated solidarity.

The BRS MLA lost her life in a road accident near Hyderabad early on Friday morning.

The accident occurred when the car Nanditha was travelling in rammed into roadside railing on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA died on the spot while her personal assistant and driver were critically injured in the crash.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a tipper from behind and rammed into the railing.

The MLA apparently died of severe head injuries and internal bleeding.