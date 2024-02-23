Driver booked for accident in which BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha died

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against the car driver of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha who died in a road accident near Hyderabad early on Friday morning, police said.

On a complaint by Nanditha’s sister Niveditha, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against driver Akash at Patancheru police station in Sangareddy district, police said.

Akash was injured in the accident and was admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred when the car Nanditha was travelling in rammed into roadside railing on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA died on the spot while her personal assistant and driver were critically injured in the crash.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a tipper from behind and rammed into the railing.

The MLA apparently died of severe head injuries and internal bleeding.

Police said they were waiting for post-mortem report.

Nanditha, 37, the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, had left her house for breakfast.

The car entered into the Outer Ring Road at Shameerpet and a few minutes before taking the exit from Outer Ring Road, it hit a tipper.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Nanditha’s house and laid a wreath on the mortal remains. He consoled her family members. Some ministers accompanied Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao also visited the MLA’s house to pay homage. He consoled the family of the deceased.

The last rites of Nanditha were held in the evening. BRS leaders Harish Rao, P. Rajeshwar Reddy, Kaushik Reddy and others participated in the funeral.

Nanditha was elected to the Assembly in the recent elections. She was the daughter of BRS leader five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna, who had passed away on February 19 last year due to illness.

The BRS had fielded here, his eldest daughter, in the November 30 Assembly elections. Nanditha had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting.

Home guard G. Kishore had died in the road accident. In December last year, Nanditha escaped unhurt when she was stuck in a lift that dropped about six feet due to overload. The MLA was stuck in the lift for 20 minutes.