Telangana MLA dies in road accident on outskirts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana MLA died in a road accident on Friday morning on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The MLA, Lasya Nandita, who was one of the youngest members in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, died on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru.

In the accident that occurred due to a collision of the car with a road crash barrier, the MLA lost her life, while the driver received injuries.

At the time of the accident, she was traveling with a driver and a gunman who was in the front seat.

The MLA entered politics after the demise of her father, Sayaanna, a popular MLA in the Secunderabad cantonment.

KCR, KTR shocked over MLA’s death

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the death of the MLA.

KCR said he was shocked over the tragic death of Lasya, who had become the MLA at a young age. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her family and assured that BRS will stand by them.

BRS working president K.K. Rama Rao also expressed shock over the death of the MLA.

He posted on X his pictures of his recent meeting with Lasya Nanditha and her family members.