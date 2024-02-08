Hyderabad: KTR’s close aide Baba Fasiuddin joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a jolt for BRS, former deputy mayor of GHMC and the party’s sitting corporator of Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin, joined the Congress on Thursday, 8 February.

He joined the party in the presence of Telangana Congress in-charge, Deepa Das Munshi.

KTR Close aid Joins Congress



తెలంగాణ కాంగ్రెస్ ఇంఛార్జి దీపా దాస్ మున్షి ఆధ్వర్యంలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలో చేరిన జీహెచ్ఎంసీ మాజీ డిప్యూటీ మేయర్ బాబా ఫసియుద్దిన్.



Former Deputy Mayor of GHMC Baba Fasiuddin joined the Congress Party In Presence of Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi.… pic.twitter.com/ZkwtWaLZQy — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) February 8, 2024

He was appointed as the first deputy mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana and was a close aide of BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

Baba Fasiuddin started his political career with the TRS (now BRS) in 2002 and was active in the Telangana movement. He was arrested multiple times when he led a student wing during the campaign for Telangana statehood.