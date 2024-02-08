Hyderabad: KTR’s close aide Baba Fasiuddin joins Congress

He was appointed as the first deputy mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana

Baba Fasiuddin was inducted into the Congress by Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi

Hyderabad: In a jolt for BRS, former deputy mayor of GHMC and the party’s sitting corporator of Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin, joined the Congress on Thursday, 8 February.

He joined the party in the presence of Telangana Congress in-charge, Deepa Das Munshi.

He was appointed as the first deputy mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana and was a close aide of BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

Baba Fasiuddin started his political career with the TRS (now BRS) in 2002 and was active in the Telangana movement. He was arrested multiple times when he led a student wing during the campaign for Telangana statehood.

