Hyderabad: Kukatpally to get Environmental Theme Park

The park will have rainwater harvesting facility to raise the groundwater table, an organic waste converter for converting wet waste into manure and an incinerator for scientific disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers.

Hyderabad: An ‘Environmental Theme Park’, designed and developed with eco-friendly waste disposal mechanisms, is under plans at Asbestos Colony in Kukatpally.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s permaculture approach is a unique feature that makes the park different from others in the city.

Permaculture is a self-sustainable agricultural ecosystem that doesn’t need any input from human beings.

Additionally, state officials are planning to invite students from schools and colleges for field trips to this park, in order to spread awareness of self-sufficient ecosystems.

The theme park also will display informative boards, documentaries, and working models on sustainable agriculture.

The park will further have a rainwater harvesting facility to raise the groundwater table, an organic waste converter for converting wet waste into manure and an incinerator for scientific disposal of sanitary napkins and diapers.

Other features of the park include a shredder to reduce the volume of waste, a pyrolysis model to convert multi-layered plastic/dead plastic into diesel and a ‘Vayu Jal’ machine that converts humidity in the air into drinkable water.

