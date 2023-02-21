Telangana: Adilabad to get its first acupressure park soon

Acupressure improves blood circulation. The greenery around the park will relieve the stress for walkers.

Mahatma Gandhi park at Adilabad

Hyderabad: An acupressure park is being developed by the Adilabad municipal authorities in the Mahatma Gandhi park for the welfare of its citizens.

According to them, the unique park will provide a healthy lifestyle for its citizens, especially regular walkers.

Municipal commissioner Shaila said the park is being constructed on 3,600 sq yards in the existing Gandhi park. “The park will be situated in the heart of the district. It is the second park to be created in Telangana and the first in Adilabad. It will be thrown open to the public in a week or two. The estimated cost of the facility is Rs 7 lakh,” she said.

“The track will consist of granules of sand and gravel. Visitors are required to walk on the track without wearing slippers. A lawn was also developed near the track,” she said.

Development has been at a swift pace in Adilabad. Recently, six children’s parks were developed and fifteen open-air gyms were inaugurated a few months back.

