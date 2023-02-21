40% Hyderabadis pressured for arranged marriage: Bumble report

Hyderabad: Popular dating app Bumble in its most recent survey discovered that 40% of people dating in the city claim to be pressured by their family to settle for an arranged marriage.

43% of Hyderabad respondents argued that they felt pressured on being asked when they plan to get married. Further, a third of the people surveyed (29%) said that they were pressured to get into a serious, committed relationship during the wedding season in India.

Bumble’s report found that 78% of women surveyed claimed that they were happy to wait until they met someone they wanted to be with.

59% respondents were unwilling to compromise on their choices, desires and needs while dating someone.

The survey by Bumble was conducted in view of the wedding season in India.