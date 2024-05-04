Hyderabad: Kuki-Zo community holds event against atrocities in Manipur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Unau Tribal Forum (HUTF), gathering the Kuki-Zo community together, organised a dignified commemoration to mark 366 days of violence committed against the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people of Manipur.

The event was held on Friday, May 3, serving as a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis in the state and dedicated to finding justice through prayers and honoring innocent deaths.

Ever since the war ethnic clashes erupted in the Northeastern state, there has been little respite for the affected ones, with the Manipur State government and Meitei leadership maintaining a deliberate silence on the matter, according to the press release.

Till now, there have been over 220 fatalities and over 60,000 people have been forcefully displaced, with the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community being burnt, with as many as 185 deaths and over 41,000 displacements recorded. In addition, 7000 houses, 200 villages, and 360 churches have been destroyed, the release said.