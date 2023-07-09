Hyderabad: Kyrgyzstan’s dy PM visits T-Hub with high-level delegation

Hyderabad: The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visited the T Hub along with a high-level delegation on Sunday.

The group met with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT Departments, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub, and Srikanth Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) at the invitation of Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad. The visiting party was given a full presentation regarding the activities of T Hub and TASK.

Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a dinner in Edil Baisalov’s honor, which was attended by Orhan Yalman, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, RPO and Head of MEA Branch Secretariat, and Rashida Adenwala, President, Tie (The Indus Entrepreneurs) among others.