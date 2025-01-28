Hyderabad: Labourer gets 20 yrs for raping minor

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a five-year-old girl at his residence in Secunderabad. The incident occurred in November 2023.

The accused has been identified as Lingala Deepak, who worked as a labourer.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and ordered the accused to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim. The sentence also includes a six-month default imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

He was convicted under Section 5(m) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376-AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On January 24, the Nampally court delivered its verdict in the case involving five individuals convicted for the rape of a minor.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nampally court convicts five for raping a minor

The accused has been identified as Mekala Rahul, 21, M Nitin, 19, G Deekshit,19, D Mallesh,18 and M Raj Kumar,18. Whereas, a non-bailable warrant was issued for another accused.