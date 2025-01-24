Hyderabad: Nampally court convicts five for raping a minor

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Friday, January 24, delivered its verdict in the case involving five individuals convicted for the rape of a minor.

The accused has been identified as Mekala Rahul, 21, M Nitin, 19, G Deekshit,19, D Mallesh,18 and M Raj Kumar,18. Whereas, a non-bailable warrant was issued for another accused.

The court sentenced Mekala Rahul and M Nitin to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each for the offence under section 5(g) read with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

G Deekshit and D Mallesh were sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each for the offence under section 7 of the POCSO Act.

Additionally, Mekala Rahul was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment for the offence under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Codde (IPC).

Further, all four accused received 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each under section 342 of IPC

G Deekshit and D Mallesh also received 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each under Section 3(1)(w)(i) of the SC/ST (POA) Act.