Hyderabad leads with 10 convictions in 28 sexual cases this year

Hyderabad: In 2024, Telangana courts have sentenced 28 individuals to various punishments for their involvement in different sexual assault cases.

This year has seen significant convictions in rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) cases. There have been 28 major convictions: 15 sentences of 20 years, 2 sentences of 25 years, and 11 life imprisonments.

Hyderabad and Rachakonda recorded the highest number of convictions, each totalling 5.

According to police, most crimes against women and children (about 95%) are committed by known persons, often resulting in victims or family members turning hostile during trials.

In a recent meeting with staff and unit officers, the director general of police, Dr Jitender, reiterated that the primary focus must be on the quality of investigations to secure convictions. He emphasized zero tolerance for crimes against women and children and appreciated the roles of Bharosa Centres, investigating officers, court duty officers, and prosecutors in achieving convictions.