Hyderabad: Laila Khan, Congress’ Feroz Khan’s wife, to hold awareness meet on road safety

Hyderabad: Laila Khan, the wife of Congress leader Feroz Khan, will be holding an awareness meeting on road safety on Wednesday between 5.30 p.m and 7 p.m.

Laila Khan, had lost her daughter Taniya Kakde alias Taniya Khan, in a gory road accident at Shamshabad. The victim who was seated in the front seat of a car was returning home after visiting Shamshabad when the accident took place.

In a message posted on social media platforms Laila Khan, recalled the horrific road accident and her memories associated with her daughter who was around 23 years old.

The RGI Airport police had stated, that Tanya, a beautician, was travelling with her friends – Mirza Ali and Diya. Mirza was at the wheel and he reportedly drove the car rashly.

On August 01 at around 12.05 am when they reached the MS convention at Satamrai on the NH-44, the vehicle hit the median and overturned. Mirza Ali reportedly drove the car in a rash and negligent manner. Despite the front airbags opening Mirza and Tanya who were in the front passenger seat, suffered injuries. It was reported the sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury.

Laila Khan said, “Rash driving kills. For me, my Tanya was everything, my best friend, my soul mate. My world, my love, my peace, my joy, my bride, she was my life. She was full of life and had big plans for the future. Had led a full selfless life where she loved and respected everyone, a happy child.”

Tears rolling down her eyes, Laila Khan said it was not Tanya’s fault. She had trusted her friends and with whom she went on a drive with them. “It was the negligence of the driver that claimed her life. All her hopes and dreams were crushed,” she added.

Laila Khan after the death of her daughter said she had left the world with a purpose. “No one deserves the pain of losing their loved once in your life,” she said

She appealed to the people to participate in the awareness program at Necklace Road on Wednesday at 5.30 p.m to take a pledge against rash driving. ‘I will appreciate it if all of you join in the meeting,” she appealed.