Hyderabad: Lakes in Malkajgiri, Alwal to be cleaned up

Hyderabad: Cleanup drives have been planned for Banda Cheruvu and RK Puram Cheruvu Lake in Malkajgiri and Chinnarayuni Cheruvu, Kotha Cheruvu Lake in Alwal.

Earlier, locals around the Miryalguda Lake also known as the Banda Cheruvu reportedly complained that the foul smell from the lake has been increasing.

Also Read Telangana govt to rejuvenate 50 lakes in Hyderabad

The dirt in the water became a breeding ground for mosquitoes, particularly in the evenings, causing inconvenience to the people visiting temples and markets around the lake.

On Monday, Telangana special chief secretary Arvind Kumar along with Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and senior GHMC officials including zonal commissioner of Kukatpally, V Mamatha, zonal commissioner of Secunderabad, Srinivas Reddy surveyed the sites.

Sharing pictures of the visit on Twitter, Arvind Kumar said that Telangana urban development minister K T Rama Rao had instructed to take up the cleaning-up drive.

Visited Banda & RK Puram cheruvu in Malkajgiri and Chinnarayuni & Kotha cheruvu in Alwal alongwith MLA Hanumanth Rao M garu & @ZC_Secunderabad @zckukatpally & staff from @GHMCOnline, @HMDA_Gov & I&CAD as per min @KTRBRS advice



Will take up cleaning of these water bodies asap pic.twitter.com/IUX8RBem7T — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 17, 2023

“Will take up cleaning of these water bodies as soon as possible,” stated Arvind in his Tweet.