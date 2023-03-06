Hyderabad: Last day to grab Numaish products at THIS expo!

Hyderabad: Today, March 6, marks the last day of the mini-exhibition that is being held at Minar Garden near Salarjung Museum in the city. The expo which began on March 1, features some of the most popular stalls from the city’s iconic ‘Numaish’, including those from Kashmiri, Lucknowi to Pakistani.

Going by the Instagram reels, it seems like the six-day expo has been a great success, attracting visitors from all over Hyderabad who were looking to experience the charm of Numaish stalls but may not have been able to attend the full exhibition this year.

Apart from traders from across India, the mini-exhibition has also given local businesses an opportunity to showcase their unique products to a wider audience. Visitors can explore and purchase a range of products, including clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, home decor, and much more.

So, if you haven’t had the chance to visit this mini-exhibition in the last 5 days, head down to the Minar Garden today and explore the wonderful ‘mini’ world of Numaish. It’s the last day, so make the most of this opportunity to grab some of the fantastic products from the All India Industrial Exhibition.