Hyderabad: LB Nagar constable found dead at ACP office

Hyderabad: A police constable attached to the LB Nagar police station was found dead at the LB Nagar ACP office in the early hours of Wednesday, August 12.

The deceased was identified as J Sai Kumar (13128), a 2024-batch constable attached to the ACP office for e-COPS duty.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sai Kumar was found hanging in the rest room of the ACP office. Police rushed him to Kamineni Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

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Sai Kumar was reportedly staying with his friends in a room at Karmanghat. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased gathered outside the LB Nagar police station and staged a protest, seeking details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police said further investigation was underway and that the exact circumstances leading to the constable’s death would be established during the probe.