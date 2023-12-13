Hyderabad leads list of top 5 Indian cities based on quality of living

Hyderabad: Hyderabad leads the list of the top 10 Indian cities based on quality of living, with a global ranking of 153.

In Mercer’s worldwide quality of living ranking for 2023, Pune secures the second position among Indian cities, with a global rank of 154.

List of top 5 Indian cities

The Mercer Quality of Living data evaluates the practical aspects of daily life for expatriate employees and their families across global assignment locations.

According to Mercer’s ranking, the top 5 Indian cities that include Hyderabad based on the quality of living are:

Hyderabad Pune Bengaluru Chennai Mumbai

Globally, Vienna in Austria claims the top spot, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, and Auckland, New Zealand in second and third place, respectively.

The top 5 cities in the world based on quality of living are:

Vienna (Austria) Zurich (Switzerland) Auckland (New Zealand) Copenhagen (Denmark) Geneva (Switzerland).

Hyderabad offers high quality of living and is one of safest cities

Hyderabad not only provides a high quality of living but is also regarded as one of the safest cities.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, in 2022, the city recorded only 266.7 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people.

Kolkata holds the title of the safest city in the country, with 78.2 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in the same year.