Hyderabad leads Telangana’s ‘adult BCG vaccination’ drive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to be the focal point of Telangana’s upcoming Adult Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination drive, with the highest number of beneficiaries among the 17 participating districts. The government is preparing to launch this major health initiative by the end of October or early November, as part of a nationwide effort by the Government of India to curb tuberculosis among at-risk adults.

Hyderabad will see the largest allocation of vaccine doses, with 12.97 lakh beneficiaries identified, followed by Rangareddy (7.95 lakh), Medchal-Malkajgiri (7.93 lakh), and Nizamabad (4.39 lakh). In total, the Telangana Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department will administer over 25 lakh BCG vaccine doses in the state during the drive.

The vaccination drive is being rolled out as part of the second phase of a national study, following the participation of 23 states in the first phase. The target groups for the vaccine include individuals aged 18 and older, particularly those over 50, people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 18 (underweight), smokers (past or present), and close contacts of active tuberculosis patients.

Asha workers from the Health Department have already started door-to-door surveys to collect information from interested individuals. They are identifying potential vaccine recipients and assessing any existing health conditions. Prior to the vaccination, participants will receive notifications about the schedule and nearby locations through phone calls.

The BCG vaccine, which has been used globally since 1921, was integrated into India’s National Tuberculosis Programme in 1962. It has a well-established safety record, and revaccination poses minimal risk. The primary aim of this campaign is to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine among at-risk adults over a 36-month period.

The vaccination will be administered in a campaign mode over the course of three months and will be available free of cost at government immunization centers across the state.