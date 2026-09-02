Hyderabad Liberation Day ignored because they fear AIMIM, says Rao

Hyderabad: The Congress government and the previous BRS regime have not celebrated ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on September 17 due to “vote bank politics” and fear of AIMIM, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged on Wednesday.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Speaking at Parakala in Hanumakonda district after paying homage to those killed by ‘Razakars'(armed supporters of Nizam rule) on September 2, 1947, he said BJP, when it comes to power, would include the signficance of September 17 in school text books, he said.

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“Majlis party (AIMIM) are successors of ‘Razakars’. BRS and Congress which support these ‘Razakars’ are not ready to celebrate the day officially,” he said.

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Attacking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ramchander Rao asked whether votes are more important to the former than recognizing the sacrifices of those who were killed during the freedom movement.

During the Telangana statehood agitation, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attacked the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh for not celebrating ‘Liberation Day’ officially.

However, after coming to power in 2014, KCR did not celebrate the Day officially.

Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress’ comments in the past, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress government is not ready to celebrate the day due to “fear of MIM”.

He said the Centre is organising an official celebration of the Day in Hyderabad.

The future generations should be aware of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, he said.

Recalling the crucial role played by Vande Mataram during the freedom struggle, he alleged that the Congress is not ready to sing the national song in full.

September 17, 1948 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

While the BJP calls it a ‘liberation day’, the previous BRS regime had celebrated the day as ‘National Integration Day’.

The incumbent Congress government organised the day as ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam‘ (celebration of people’s governance day).