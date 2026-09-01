Telangana BJP chief put under house arrest before Nalgonda visit

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president N Ramchander Rao was put under house arrest on Tuesday, September 1, as he was trying to visit Nalgonda to meet the party’s district president whose house was reportedly vandalised by Congress workers the previous day.

Tensions arose between the BJP and Congress on Monday after Youth Congress workers held a protest at the BJP’s office in Hyderabad, throwing black paint on the office’s rear gate to condemn the alleged ‘shuddhikaran ceremony’ at the venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

After the attack in Hyderabad, BJP workers, led by Nalgonda district president Nagam Varshit Reddy, marched to Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office in Srinagar Colony and allegedly threw eggs and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

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Congress workers then stormed the district president’s residence and vandalised property and attacked family members, BJP alleged. A video shared by Varshit Reddy shows over a dozen people marching into the house and smashing furniture. A different clip shows a TV, fridge and a table lying on the floor and dog food strewn across the floor.

Ramchander Rao had planned to visit Varshit Reddy’s residence but was allegedly stopped by the police.

BJP Telangana State President Sri @N_RamchanderRao Garu was scheduled to visit Nalgonda to meet Dr. Varshit Reddy Garu (Nalgonda District BJP President) whose residence was ransacked and whose family members including his mother were physically assaulted by Congress workers… pic.twitter.com/A7ksin4tx3 — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) September 1, 2026

“Instead of taking strict action against those responsible for the attack, the Congress government has chosen to house-arrest the BJP State President, preventing him from visiting Nalgonda and standing with an attacked BJP family,” an X post from Telangana BJP reads.