Youth Congress workers protest, blacken BJP office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youth Congress workers on Monday, August 31, held a protest at the Telangana BJP’s office in Hyderabad, throwing black paint on the office’s rear gate to condemn the alleged ‘shuddhikaran ceremony’ at the venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

The Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre, and burnt an effigy targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside the BJP office at Nampally.

आज तेलंगाना में कालिख तुम्हारे दफ्तर पर कालिख पोती है, कल को पूरा देश तुम्हारे चेहरों पर कालिख पोतेगा।



क्योंकि देश बाबा साहेब के संविधान से चलेगा, मनुस्मृति से नही।



हैदराबाद में युवा कांग्रेस ने किया BJP कार्यालय का घेराव 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y58zgXmUHq — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 31, 2026

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The workers, led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, sought the resignation of Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month, against the NEET question paper leak, a Congress release said.

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Reacting to the protest at the BJP office, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked what the policemen were doing when black colour was applied to the gates and an effigy was burnt.

“Is the intelligence working in the state? Were the police watching tamasha when the BJP office was being attacked in broad daylight? Are you working like a stooge?” Sanjay Kumar asked in a statement.

Noting that the patience of BJP should not be considered a weakness, he warned that Congress leaders will not be able to move freely if Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) decides to pay back.

He demanded that the Congress leadership should respond to the issue.

The Union minister spoke to top police officials over the phone and sought to know why policemen were missing, the statement said.

Sanjay Kumar, who sought clarification, urged the police officials to arrest those who are responsible for the incident.