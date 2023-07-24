Hyderabad: Lightning damages Qutb Shahi mosque minaret at Langer Houz

Published: 24th July 2023
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Lightning struck a Qutb Shahi-era mosque at Langer Houz during Monday evening rains damaging the minaret and electrical appliances.

As per the information provided by the local people, the incident occurred during the heavy rains and lightning when residents noticed the thunderbolt on the mosque followed by a cracking sound. A few minutes later the plaster from the minaret fell on the ground.

The management committee members who inspected the mosque found that the electrical appliances like amplifiers and wiring were damaged to a great extent and appealed for the community to come forward and help in replacing them.

Karwan MLA, Kauser Mohiuddin visited the mosque later and interacted with the management committee members. He assured me to take up the issue with the Telangana State Wakf Board.

