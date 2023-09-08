Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall in next few hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which is experiencing a cloudy sky this morning, is likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his accurate weather predictions, Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall in the afternoon and evening. However, his forecast suggests that it won’t be continuous rainfall but passing spells.

For the other districts of Telangana as well, he has forecasted rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has not issued any warnings for the state today. The weather department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in parts of the city.

According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district received the state’s highest rainfall yesterday, measuring 48 mm.

On Thursday, Hyderabad received negligible rainfall, with some areas witnessing only 1 mm.

Given the rainfall forecast for Hyderabad today, residents should take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.