Hyderabad likely to witness rains for three days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and the eastern districts of Telangana are likely to witness rains for three days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

However, there is very little chance of a cold wave.

Cyclone alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to the cyclonic circulation.

“Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25,” an official said.

“Sea conditions are also likely to be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till November 23. We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port,” the official said.

Due to the possibility of surging waves, boat owners, islanders, and tourists have been advised by the administration to ply their boats with utmost vigilance, and recreation activities have to be carried out with due care.

Rains or cold wave in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Telangana Weatherman, who is known for accurate weather forecasts, forecasted that central and northern AP, eastern Telangana and some other parts including the city are most likely to get moderate rains. However, he said there is no chance of a cold wave.

In another possibility, he said that if system formation gets delayed, it will turn into a monstrous cyclone. It will bring a cold wave and dry weather to Telangana.

CYCLONE SENYAR UPDATE – 2



We have only 2 possibilities now



Case 1 (55% chances) – If system forms on time (Nov 26-28), then it will move towards Central – North AP, East TG will get MODERATE RAINS, light rains for other parts including HYD, no coldwave



Case 2 (45% chances) -… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 21, 2025

Though the weather will depend on system formation, it is most likely that for three days, Hyderabad may either witness rains or cold waves.