Hyderabad: List of 9 most exciting events to attend in February

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and you all must be searching for the best events to attend in Hyderabad. Like always, the city is all set to come alive with an exciting lineup of events this February! Known for its vibrant energy, rich cultural scene, and love for music, the city offers something for everyone — whether you’re a fan of soulful concerts, artistic showcases, fun-filled festivals, or lively shopping experiences.

From mesmerizing live performances to immersive art and entertainment, Hyderabad promises a month full of unforgettable moments you simply can’t miss.

Must-Attend Events in Hyderabad February 2025

1. Sonu Nigam Live

Get ready to be mesmerized by the soulful voice of Sonu Nigam as he takes center stage tonight.

Date: February 8

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 1499 onwards

2. Sunday Soul Sante – 18th Edition

A vibrant mix of art, fashion, music, and food awaits you at this much-loved flea market.

Date: February 9

Location: HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 200 onwards

3. Sid Sriram Live

Experience the magic of Sid Sriram’s voice in a live concert that promises to be unforgettable.

Date: February 15

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 999 onwards

4. Salaam Namaste Screening – SCC SkyCinema

Enjoy a nostalgic Bollywood experience under the stars with this special screening.

Date: February 9

Location: Social Rocks, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 600

5. Javed Ali Live

Immerse yourself in the melodious tunes of Javed Ali as he performs live.

Date: February 15

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Tickets: Rs 999 onwards

6. Kukdukoo Fest Hyderabad

A delightful 2-day family festival bringing together children, parents, artists, and educators for an unforgettable experience in literature, visual arts, and performing arts.

Date: February 15

Location: NITHM, Gachibowli

Tickets: Rs 599 onwards

7. Love Aaj Kal Screening – SCC SkyCinema

Romance fills the air with this beloved Bollywood love story screening under the open sky.

Date: February 22

Location: Social Rocks, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 600 onwards

8. Ghazal Nights at Numaish 2025, Nampally

Ghazal lovers are in for a treat as Numaish 2025 hosts two mesmerizing Ghazal nights on February 12th and 13th. Indulge in soulful music, shop till you drop, and relish delicious food at this iconic exhibition before it ends.

Date: February 12 and 13

Location: All India Industrial Exhibition, Nampally

Tickets: Entry ticket to Numaish is Rs 50 per person. You can attend the events for free once you get your exhibition entry ticket.

9. Pottery Workshop By The Lake

Date: February 9

Location: Last House Coffee, Hyderabad

Tickets: Rs 999 onwards

With such an exciting lineup of events, Hyderabad is all set to make February a month to remember. Don’t miss out on the fun!