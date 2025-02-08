Hyderabad: List of 9 most exciting events to attend in February

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and you all must be searching for the best events to attend in Hyderabad. Like always, the city is all set to come alive with an exciting lineup of events this February! Known for its vibrant energy, rich cultural scene, and love for music, the city offers something for everyone — whether you’re a fan of soulful concerts, artistic showcases, fun-filled festivals, or lively shopping experiences.
From mesmerizing live performances to immersive art and entertainment, Hyderabad promises a month full of unforgettable moments you simply can’t miss.
Must-Attend Events in Hyderabad February 2025
1. Sonu Nigam Live
Get ready to be mesmerized by the soulful voice of Sonu Nigam as he takes center stage tonight.
Date: February 8
Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 1499 onwards
2. Sunday Soul Sante – 18th Edition
A vibrant mix of art, fashion, music, and food awaits you at this much-loved flea market.
Date: February 9
Location: HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 200 onwards
3. Sid Sriram Live
Experience the magic of Sid Sriram’s voice in a live concert that promises to be unforgettable.
Date: February 15
Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 999 onwards
4. Salaam Namaste Screening – SCC SkyCinema
Enjoy a nostalgic Bollywood experience under the stars with this special screening.
Date: February 9
Location: Social Rocks, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 600
5. Javed Ali Live
Immerse yourself in the melodious tunes of Javed Ali as he performs live.
Date: February 15
Location: Shilpakala Vedika
Tickets: Rs 999 onwards
6. Kukdukoo Fest Hyderabad
A delightful 2-day family festival bringing together children, parents, artists, and educators for an unforgettable experience in literature, visual arts, and performing arts.
Date: February 15
Location: NITHM, Gachibowli
Tickets: Rs 599 onwards
7. Love Aaj Kal Screening – SCC SkyCinema
Romance fills the air with this beloved Bollywood love story screening under the open sky.
Date: February 22
Location: Social Rocks, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 600 onwards
8. Ghazal Nights at Numaish 2025, Nampally
Ghazal lovers are in for a treat as Numaish 2025 hosts two mesmerizing Ghazal nights on February 12th and 13th. Indulge in soulful music, shop till you drop, and relish delicious food at this iconic exhibition before it ends.
Date: February 12 and 13
Location: All India Industrial Exhibition, Nampally
Tickets: Entry ticket to Numaish is Rs 50 per person. You can attend the events for free once you get your exhibition entry ticket.
9. Pottery Workshop By The Lake
Date: February 9
Location: Last House Coffee, Hyderabad
Tickets: Rs 999 onwards
With such an exciting lineup of events, Hyderabad is all set to make February a month to remember. Don’t miss out on the fun!