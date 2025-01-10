Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025 to kick off on Jan 24

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025 is all set to begin from January 24 to 26 at Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City, Hyderabad.

The HLF is a multidisciplinary, multilingual event that will feature conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for college students and school children. The festival will showcase Odia and Norwegian literature, culture, and art through talks, panel discussions, screenings, lecture demonstrations, performances, and installations.

Last year, the Hyderabad Literary Festival attracted around 75,000 to 80,000 attendees with over 200 speakers gracing the stage each year.

The festival will also focus on indigenous and endangered languages, climate conversations, and science and the city. The festival will have interludes that are a smooth transition from the day-long intense discussions into enjoyable evenings of cultural programmes.

Programmes at the Hyderabad Literary Festival

As part of its tradition, HLF 2025 will feature Lithuania as the guest nation and Sindhi as the Indian language in focus. A special highlight of the event will be celebrated actress Shabana Azmi, who will mark her 50th year in the film industry as the special guest.

Some of the key personalities attending this year’s festival include actor Amol Palekar, former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, social activist Harsh Mander, historian Rajmohan Gandhi, veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, actor Siddharth, theatre group Adishakti, and the band Advaita.

The Hyderabad Literary Festival will also feature two internationally renowned Telugu authors: Ruthvika Rao, a fiction writer from Warangal now based in the US, and Nishanth Injam, hailing from Khammam.

Also Read Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 has more to offer than you think

Are attendees required to register for the festival?

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025 is free and open to all individuals. Interested candidates can register to receive updates on the festival by dropping your email ID on the website.

However, if you are interested in attending the event there is no need to register.